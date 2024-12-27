JonBenét Ramsey’s Father to Meet With Police, Pushing to Use New DNA Tech

John Bennett Ramsey has plans to meet with local police once again ... in hopes of convincing them to use new DNA-testing technology to solve his daughter's killing.

The father of JonBenét is expected to speak with the Boulder Police Department in Colorado again in January, along with representatives from a leading DNA lab, to push for a new approach to evidence authorities collected nearly three decades ago.

John explains there is new DNA tech that could separate mixed samples ... a major issue with DNA collected at the time, he says. Ramsey's hopeful the police will allow an independent lab to conduct testing on the old crime scene items. JonBenét was killed on Christmas night in 1996, and her body was found hours later, after she had been reported missing.

Because JonBenét's blood was mixed with an unidentified male, police couldn't track down the possible killer ... but, by using new technology, they now just might be able to.

Ramsey also wants the cops to do familial genealogy research ... which has been wildly successful in solving cold cases, he adds.

As you know ... John Bennett's been actively giving interviews in the wake of a 3-part documentary about Ramsey's killing, which came out on Netflix at the end of November.

He says he's trying to keep pressure on the police to keep on with their investigation ... going as far as calling them out on "TODAY" a month ago.