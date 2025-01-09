Guy Fieri Previews Massive 10K Fan Pre-Super Bowl Party In New Orleans!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Super Bowl is just weeks away, and Guy Fieri is gearing up to once again throw the BIGGEST party in New Orleans on Super Sunday ... and the Food Network star says this year could be the best yet!

"We throw a tailgate for 10,000 people, 2,000 of which we carve out specifically for our veterans, first responders, and active military. But for 10,000 people to come spend five hours in Flavortown getting ready for the greatest day in sports," Fieri told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

The party, which starts at noon on the day of the big game (February 9), will go down at the massive Mardi Gras World facility ... and Guy says it's the perfect place to tailgate before kickoff.

"I am a tailgate junkie," Fieri explained ... "So when I went to my first Super Bowl, I'm like Super Bowl time. I come rolling in. There's no tailgate. You got the lobby bar at the hotel and then you're at the game."

Guy says his reaction was ... "No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. We need to spend the beginning of the day really having a good time, everybody talking about the game that's coming up and celebrating."

Guys Flavortown Tailgate was born.

Now they're on year 3 (after previous stops in Phoenix and Las Vegas) ... and it's only getting bigger. Past guests have included everyone from Eli Manning and Chad Johnson to G-Eazy ... and you can bet this year will also feature a bunch of big stars.

Gieri says this year they'll once again have his good pal Diplo providing entertainment, in addition to Flavor Flav and NOLA band Cowboy Mouth.

As you'd expect, there will be food ... lots of it.

Of course, NOLA has been through a lot after the New Year's Day attack ... and Fieri wants to celebrate the city's resiliency.

"This is definitely about celebrating, one, one of the greatest cities in the world, New Orleans. Two, celebrating the greatest game, the Super Bowl. And to put it all together in the greatest country in the world and to make it for free, done deal!"