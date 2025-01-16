Denzel Ward Says Browns 'Need To Solidify' Quarterback Position

Play video content TMZSports.com

Denzel Ward loves his Cleveland Browns team, but he tells TMZ Sports it needs just one more thing to be competitive -- consistency at the quarterback position!!

The 27-year-old cornerback got candid with us out in New York City on Thursday ... openly admitting his team simply has to have better play from its signal-callers if it wants to get back to the playoffs anytime soon.

"I don't think we're too far off," Ward said. "We just need to solidify that position."

The Browns headed into this past year with Deshaun Watson as their starter, but he struggled early, and then got hurt. Jameis Winston subbed in admirably for a few weeks, although he was ultimately benched after a string of poor plays.

Both guys aren't expected to be available to Cleveland in 2025 -- Wintson's a free agent and Watson's Achilles recovery will likely last through the year -- so it's anyone's guess as to who will be the QB1 when the season rolls around again in the fall.

Whoever it ends up being, Ward's clearly hoping the play will be steady ... because he told us, "We've got a good team for real, but we've got to solidify that quarterback position."

"You got a quarterback position," he continued, "it's going to take you far in this league."

There aren't many veterans available for signing in free agency -- Sam Darnold currently tops the thin list -- but Cleveland does hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft ... and could be targeting a QB there.