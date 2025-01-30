Jeremiah Trotter Sr. Says Late Wife Would Be Proud of Son Following S.B. Berth

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter Sr. says it's an emotional time for his family after his son, Jeremiah Jr., made it to the Super Bowl ... telling TMZ Sports he knows just how proud his late wife would be of their child.

TMZ Sports spoke with the former All-Pro linebacker as he prepares to watch 22-year-old Trotter Jr. attempt to win the Lombardi Trophy in his first season in the league -- and he admitted the nerves he feels during his son's games are much stronger than how he felt during his own career.

"When I played, I can control the game," he said. "I can control certain aspects of the game or how I did. When you're watching your kids play, it's all on them. So you definitely get more nervous."

Despite the nerves ... he said it's been "amazing" to watch Trotter Jr. don the same threads he wore during his career.

"Seeing him out there wearing that five-four, the midnight green jersey, it's been fun to watch."

Trotter Sr.'s wife, Tammi, passed away from cancer in early 2023 ... and he said the impact she left on the entire family is as present as ever.

"Man, it's emotional," he added. "Just knowing how proud I know she would be of him and excited for the team. Her memory lives on through us, and through Jeremiah, especially Jeremiah because he looks just like her."

"Out of all of my kids, he looks the most like her. So every time I look at him, I see her. I know she would be extremely proud of him, of all our kids, TreMil, Josiah, and we just try to be the best people and carry on her memory the best way we can."

The Eagles Hall of Famer goes way back with the Chiefs coach, Andy Reid ... but it's safe to say he's hoping it's an off night for Big Red.