Congressman Al Green Says He'll File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Congressman Al Green -- the Democrat who was escorted out of the House of Representatives for interrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress Tuesday -- says he's firing back at POTUS ... announcing plans to file articles of impeachment.

The Texas representative stopped by "TMZ Live" Thursday to talk about his dramatic exit from the chambers during Trump's speech ... and, he revealed he's planning to bring the articles to combat the president's "incivility."

Green didn't give a timeframe for when this filing could take place ... but, he says he feels Democrats need to engage in some "righteous incivility" of their own to combat the president's behavior.

Congressman Green says the president takes advantage of his political party's civil nature ... claiming the speech Tuesday is a perfect example of this -- 'cause while Democrats sat quietly for the most part, Trump called them "lunatics" and took a viral shot at Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Of course, Green didn't sit quietly ... he stood up and actually yelled back at the prez, disputing Trump's claim of a "mandate," before he was escorted out of the room.

Green says he didn't plan to speak out ... but, explains he was overcome with emotion and wanted to show he was going to stand up for Medicaid. It was a costly outburst -- 'cause 224 of Green's colleagues, including 10 Dems, later voted to censure him for his actions.

President Trump is no stranger to impeachment proceedings, BTW ... he was impeached twice during his first term -- though both times he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate. Still, sounds like Congressman Green thinks the third time is the charm.