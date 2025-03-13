The King Sisters Take Paris -- Joey & Hunter Shine Bright In City of Lights

American actresses Joey King and her older sister Hunter King took Paris Fashion Week by the reins -- riding into the City of Lights with their fashion game on point!

Both gals shared a series of shots on their social media pages -- enjoying each other's company, snapping lots of sister selfies and posing pretty in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Food before fashion, Joey and Hunter showed their sisterly love and chowed down on a big ole' baguette as they roamed the streets of Paris! 🥖

The two sisters got all dolled up -- doin' their hair and makeup in their extravagant hotel room. They eased into the fashion shenanigans by sippin' wine as they prepped for the Miu Miu show.

A$AP Rocky -- who was also sportin' some Miu Miu clothing -- got in on the action and jumped in the middle of the famous siblings for a fun photo!