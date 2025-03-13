Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The King Sisters Take Paris -- Joey & Hunter Shine Bright In City of Lights

The King Sisters Shining Bright In The City of Lights!!!

Published
Joey And Hunter King's Sister-Sister Vacay In Paris!
Launch Gallery
Sisters In Paris Launch Gallery

American actresses Joey King and her older sister Hunter King took Paris Fashion Week by the reins -- riding into the City of Lights with their fashion game on point!

Both gals shared a series of shots on their social media pages -- enjoying each other's company, snapping lots of sister selfies and posing pretty in front of the Eiffel Tower.

0313-Joey-Hunter-King-Paris-Sisters-Sub1

Food before fashion, Joey and Hunter showed their sisterly love and chowed down on a big ole' baguette as they roamed the streets of Paris! 🥖

0313-Joey-Hunter-King-Paris-Sisters-Sub2

The two sisters got all dolled up -- doin' their hair and makeup in their extravagant hotel room. They eased into the fashion shenanigans by sippin' wine as they prepped for the Miu Miu show.

0313-Joey-Hunter-King-Paris-Sisters-Sub3

A$AP Rocky -- who was also sportin' some Miu Miu clothing -- got in on the action and jumped in the middle of the famous siblings for a fun photo!

Check out our gallery and see Joey and Hunter livin' their best lives in Paris!

related articles