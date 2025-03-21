Tracy Morgan Aiming To Return To MSG This Season After Vomit Episode

Tracy Morgan's not going into hiding after his very public vomiting episode earlier this week ... TMZ Sports has learned he's actually trying to get out to another Knicks game as soon as he can.

As you know, the comedian was hospitalized on Monday after a bad bout with food poisoning caused him to upchuck all over the Madison Square Garden floor during New York's game with Miami.

Tracy Morgan barfing sitting courtside at Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/511Rs1xPtm — TPS (@TotalProSports) March 18, 2025 @TotalProSports

Some had wondered if he'd just opt to catch his favorite team from the couch for the rest of the season from here ... but a source close to Morgan says he will be back at MSG despite the messy scene.

While he won't attend Saturday's Knicks vs. Wizards tilt -- he has another commitment to take care of -- we're told he is looking to secure a courtside chair once more in the near future.

MSG's already made it clear it'll welcome him back with open arms whenever he's ready ... saying in a statement Tuesday it's looking "forward to seeing him."