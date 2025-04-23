Ari Lennox Exits J. Cole's Dreamville Records, but There's No Bad Blood

Ari Lennox has opened the latest chapter in her music career -- a chapter that finds the platinum-selling singer going forward without J. Cole and her longtime label Dreamville!!!

TMZ Hip Hop confirmed with a label source that Ari is no longer on the Dreamville roster and will proceed on Interscope ... but we're told it was a completely amicable split.

This past April, Ari performed her curtain call at Cole's final Dreamville Festival, and thanked him and the label for essentially making her dreams a reality in 2015 when she first signed.

Ari Lennox just dropped a post on Instagram saying she wants out of her contract from Interscope/Dreamville due to marketing pic.twitter.com/8AK38r8f13 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2024 @big_business_

The performance capped off 6 months of healed wounds ... following Ari's fiery outburst in October 2024 when she rattled off ultimatums in order to get off Dreamville.

Consider her wish granted -- just don't call it a beef!!!

She released the visual for her newest single, "Soft Girl Era," this week -- a dainty, playful song that showcases all things demure!!!

The track samples The New Birth's '72 record "You Are What I'm All About," which was popularized by Biggie and Lil Kim on classic banger "Player's Anthem" ... but fans seem to be clamoring for that "Shea Butter Baby" Ari again.