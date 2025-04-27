Pastor T.D. Jakes Steps Down From Church Months After Medical Incident

Pastor T.D. Jakes is stepping back from his duties in his megachurch ... announcing his successors months after a medical incident onstage ended with him on the operating table.

The pastor -- who served as the head of The Potter's House church since he founded it back in 1996 -- told the church Sunday that he would be handing over his duties to Sarah Jakes Roberts and Toure Roberts, his daughter and her husband.

Jakes released a long statement about his departure ... citing the need to address major economic issues of the time as part of the impetus for his decision -- claiming he wants to focus on "serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future."

T.D. adds that he will not stop being a minister ... but, it's time to allow the next generation to lead The Potter's House into the future.

Pray for Bishop TD Jakes as he suffered a “medical emergency” during the service this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UBKln2sepo — Virgil L. Walker (@VirgilWalkerOMA) November 25, 2024 @VirgilWalkerOMA

Not addressed in the statement, are T.D.'s health concerns ... 'cause he's stepping down less than 6 months after he had a medical incident during a sermon and nearly collapsed onstage.

Remember, T.D. had a medical emergency in November ... running into trouble while speaking and ultimately sinking down into a chair.

He received many well-wishes from fans ... and, a week later, revealed he had to undergo emergency surgery because of the mysterious health problem -- telling his supporters they were "looking at a miracle."