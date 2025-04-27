Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pastor T.D. Jakes Steps Down From Church Months After Medical Incident

Pastor T.D. Jakes Taking A Step Back From Church ... Months After Scary Medical Episode

Published
td-jakes-getty-x-1
Getty Composite

Pastor T.D. Jakes is stepping back from his duties in his megachurch ... announcing his successors months after a medical incident onstage ended with him on the operating table.

The pastor -- who served as the head of The Potter's House church since he founded it back in 1996 -- told the church Sunday that he would be handing over his duties to Sarah Jakes Roberts and Toure Roberts, his daughter and her husband.

TD Jakes
Getty

Jakes released a long statement about his departure ... citing the need to address major economic issues of the time as part of the impetus for his decision -- claiming he wants to focus on "serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future."

T.D. adds that he will not stop being a minister ... but, it's time to allow the next generation to lead The Potter's House into the future.

Not addressed in the statement, are T.D.'s health concerns ... 'cause he's stepping down less than 6 months after he had a medical incident during a sermon and nearly collapsed onstage.

Remember, T.D. had a medical emergency in November ... running into trouble while speaking and ultimately sinking down into a chair.

120124_td_jakes_kal
THANK GOD!!!

He received many well-wishes from fans ... and, a week later, revealed he had to undergo emergency surgery because of the mysterious health problem -- telling his supporters they were "looking at a miracle."

Looks like T.D.'s going to have a lot more time to take care of his health ... even if he's not ready to completely retire yet.

related articles