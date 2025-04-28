'Ain't I' Rapper Yung L.A. Passes Out Onstage Mid-Performance, on Video

Play video content

Rapper Yung L.A. of "Ain't I" fame passed out while performing over the weekend -- and the only thing more scary was the fall he took afterward!!!

The weathered Atlanta rapper was live at the Elite Lounge in Greenwood, SC and appeared to be bursting with energy as the opening chords of his hit song "Futuristic Love" began to blare through the club. Yung L.A. then tried to pass the microphone to a woman standing onstage ... but he quickly nosedived to the floor, landing flat on his face.

Two men attempted to hold Yung L.A. before his body went limp and he sank to the floor. It didn't appear to be too serious ... both guys were cracking up laughing!!!

It's unclear what happened ... but the rapper was performing in arm's reach of a big azz bottle of tequila -- too much juice will make you unloose!!!

Yung L.A.'s been back on the scene after his 17-year-old "Ain't I" gained new life on TikTok ... but he just might need to slow it down a bit.