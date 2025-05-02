B-Real Pushes for Cypress Hill Return to 'SNL' After 30-Year Ban for Weed Smoking

... But Can't Promise Not To Smoke!!!

Cannabis is legal in exactly 39 states -- including New York but over 30 years later, B-Real and his Cypress Hill posse are still banned from "Saturday Night Live" for lighting up a J!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Dr. Greenthumb himself at LAX on Thursday, where he had to laugh at all the time that's passed since that fateful weekend date, when CH rebelled against the cause.

The date was Oct. 2, 1993, but Cypress Hill brought 420 to the Big Apple ahead of schedule and blew sativa smoke on national TV performing their song, "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That."

Ironically, they did ... B-Real and the boys haven't been back on the set since, but he feels it was NBC, not 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels, who raised the biggest fuss over the blunt.

B-Real says he checked out the "SNL 50" celebration from a few months ago and heard Lorne say that no one is legitimately banned.

That's good news for the likes of Adrien Brody, Martin Lawrence and several others -- and B-Real says he's trying to get CH back on the stage ... but he can't make any promises he won't toke up again.