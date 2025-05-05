Kevin Garnett, Girlfriend Involved In Heated Dispute, Cops Called

Kevin Garnett and his girlfriend were involved in a heated argument late last month, and cops were called to the scene ... but both sides are now saying things never got out of hand.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... Garnett's partner, Teare Candelier, dialed 911 just before 2 AM on April 27 to report she and Garnett had been involved in a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles-area residence.

We're told when officers arrived, Garnett had left ... but they nonetheless took a report. They noted Candelier did refuse medical aid after they asked if she needed it.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us as Garnett was trying to leave the residence to diffuse the conflict, he moved Candelier out of a doorway ... but outside of that, things never turned physical.

Both sides stated on Sunday they regretted that law enforcement ever became involved.

"We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities," Garnett and Candelier wrote in a joint statement. "It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private."

"Like most couples," they continued, "we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love."

Garnett, of course, is one of the greatest basketball players to ever lace up sneakers -- he earned 15 All-Star selections in his illustrious career, as well as four All-NBA First-Team nods.