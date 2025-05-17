Cardinals' Mack Wilson Sr. Says He'd Pick Super Bowl Over Grammy Award

Play video content

Mack Wilson Sr.'s music has taken the internet by storm after his team, the Arizona Cardinals, tapped the part-time rapper to create a song announcing the squad's 2025 schedule.

Rocketship, Mack's stage name, has become a hit online -- and with his full EP dropping Friday -- TMZ Sports asked the 27-year-old linebacker a critical question ... Super Bowl or Grammy?!

"Super Bowl, bro," Wilson Sr. said without an inkling of hesitation.

"I don't care for a Grammy. I'm not that big into music, like I'd rather win a Super Bowl. I love rapping as well, don't get me wrong, but it doesn't take away from the passion I have for the game."

Wondering what the hype about? Come around and find out. pic.twitter.com/gWbYHYdKsx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 15, 2025 @AZCardinals

Of course, if you paid attention to the NFL's schedule release, you've probably heard "18 Bars" ... which has become an overnight hit.

We asked the Cardinals' LB for his response to all the love.

"Just to see all the reactions across the league and across the world, that's been pretty cool, honestly," Wilson told us. "To be able to put that together, you know, be able to be the first team to put a song out on Apple Music and Spotify in the league is pretty cool."

If it wasn't obvious from the Super Bowl over Grammy answer, Mack's uber-focused on football ... and music is more of a hobby.

"I kind of just rap just to enjoy it, and just to be able to hear my own music and send it to my family."

We also asked Mack, coming off a 75 (combined) tackles, three sacks, and one interception, about the organization's off-season ... as they look to improve on last year's 8-9 season.