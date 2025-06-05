Lil Scrappy in the Clear After Police Label Stage-Crasher a Trespasser

Lil Scrappy is free to crank and crunk through his summer tour schedule without worry ... the guy who got cold-cocked at his recent show in Ohio doesn't have a case to stand on!!!

Columbus Police Sgt. James K. Fuqua confirms to TMZ Hip Hop that the guy who attempted to jump onstage Saturday was stopped by a member of Lil Scrappy’s security team ... not Columbus Police Officers.

We're told the person was officially trespassing with his attempt to access that portion of the stage, as he did not have permission to be in that particular part of the venue inside the Columbus Commons.

Contrary to internet rumors, the guy is still alive ... but left the show with a nasty noogie!!!

Once the fan hit the pavement, Sgt. Fuqua says, he sustained a head injury and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Columbus police detectives investigated the entire incident and determined no charges would be filed at this time.