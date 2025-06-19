DJ Envy Confirms He's 100% Black, Also Discusses 50 Cent's Dad Skills

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Envy’s got a few things to clear up -- mainly, his race -- and what better time to set the record straight than Juneteenth?

TMZ caught up with Envy, and he’s just as confused as everyone else about the chatter -- 'cause at the end of the day, he says he’s Black. Point-blank, no debate!

Catch the clip -- Envy breaks down his family tree, saying both his parents are Black, but his dad’s dad is from a lesser-known Caribbean island ... and that’s where folks might be getting twisted.

Then we switched gears to his pal 50 Cent and that whole child custody saga -- we didn’t get into the messy details, just hit Envy with a quick one: Would 50 make a solid single dad, given his schedule?