DJ Envy Confirms He's 100% Black, Also Discusses 50 Cent's Dad Skills
DJ Envy’s got a few things to clear up -- mainly, his race -- and what better time to set the record straight than Juneteenth?
TMZ caught up with Envy, and he’s just as confused as everyone else about the chatter -- 'cause at the end of the day, he says he’s Black. Point-blank, no debate!
Catch the clip -- Envy breaks down his family tree, saying both his parents are Black, but his dad’s dad is from a lesser-known Caribbean island ... and that’s where folks might be getting twisted.
Then we switched gears to his pal 50 Cent and that whole child custody saga -- we didn’t get into the messy details, just hit Envy with a quick one: Would 50 make a solid single dad, given his schedule?
Catch the clip to hear his take -- and yep, Envy also spills a little tea on what’s next for him, too. Stay tuned!