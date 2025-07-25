'Top Boy' Actor Micheal Ward Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Micheal Ward, a British actor famous for his work in the Netflix series "Top Boy," is facing some serious allegations across the pond ... he's been hit with multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

London's Met Police say Ward is charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault in relation to an alleged January 2023 incident with a woman.

The Met says Ward is due to appear in Thames Magistrates' Court in London on August 28.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware is leading the Met's investigation into Ward, and he tells TMZ ... "Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward -- we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports."

Micheal famously played Jamie in the Netflix drama "Top Boy" ... and he's got a new movie out with Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal called "Eddington."