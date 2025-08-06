Dean Cain Says He Joined ICE, Encourages Others to Do the Same

Play video content Instagram/@deuces1966

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Dean Cain pulling up to deport undocumented individuals???

The 'Superman' actor announced he's joining the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement ... encouraging others to do the same and even touting the new benefits enlistees can receive.

Cain says since Donald Trump took office mere months ago, he's arrested "hundreds of thousands of criminals" ... getting some of the worst of the worst off the streets.

Worth noting, from the beginning of the last fiscal year -- October 1, 2024, a few months before Trump retook office -- to June 2025, ICE detained more than 200K people ... 65% of whom have never committed a crime and 93% of whom haven't committed a violent crime, according to think tank The Cato Institute.

Still, Cain clearly thinks he's fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way ... but, he's not asking anyone else to do it for free -- citing the $50K bonus, student loan repayments, retirement programs and more benefits.

Reactions to Cain's announcement are somewhat mixed ... with some users cheering on Cain's crusade, while others are questioning if he really knows what it means to be Superman.

For example, one supporter wrote, "Wow, you really are Superman - that is so cool!!!" ... while a skeptic added, "You are such a massive disappointment and only bring shame to the red cape. I trusted you."

Play video content TMZ.com

Dean's regularly thrown out controversial conservative takes in recent years ... most recently decrying the new "Superman" movie's wokeness to us in an exclusive interview.