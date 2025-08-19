Mariners' Victor Robles Given 10-Game Suspension For Throwing Bat At Pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has learned his fate after hurling a bat at a pitcher in retaliation for getting hit by a pitch during a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday ... with Major League Baseball handing him a 10-game ban.

The league revealed the news Tuesday ... saying along with his suspension, he has been tagged with an undisclosed fine. The kicker for Robles is that the clock doesn't start until he is back on the Major League Active Roster. In other words -- the moment he returns to Seattle, the suspension officially takes effect.

Robles has elected to appeal the ruling, and he will be eligible to play until that process concludes.

In case you missed it, the incident went down when the Tacoma Rainiers were wrapping up a six-game set against the Las Vegas Aviators in Sin City.

During his at-bat in the third inning, Aviators pitcher Joey Estes fired a pitch that was high and inside, hitting Robles' shoulder.

Robles -- who was hit multiple times that series -- finally had enough ... and chucked his bat at Estes.

After being escorted to the dugout, he threw a bucket of sunflower seeds onto the field before heading down the tunnel.

Robles took to his Instagram page to apologize ... saying his frustration got the best of him -- and explained how it has been a difficult process in his return to play.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging," he wrote. "Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together."

"That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from."