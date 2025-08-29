Ricky Bell Hyped Up for 'New Edition Way' Street Naming

Is Where It All Started!!!

New Edition's Ricky Bell can't wait to return "home again" to Boston for his iconic group's street naming -- the same block where the band came together!!!

TMZ caught up with Ricky at LAX this week en route to the East Coast to link up with his NE brothers Ronnie, Bobby, Mike, Ralph, and Johnny.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu certified August 30 "New Edition Day" ... designating Dearborn Street as "New Edition Way," which intersects Roxbury's Orchard Park Projects, where Ricky grew up.

Ricky tells us his fondest memories are playing basketball on that very block ... and he met Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins there ... and the rest is history etched in an entire generation's minds forever!!!

The festivities will round out a community block party at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club in Roxbury to celebrate New Edition's legacy.

They'll be celebrating more than 40 years of platinum hits, sold-out tours and iconic memories!!!

