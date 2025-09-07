Shawn Kemp Hits Lil Wayne Concert Night Before Beginning Home Detention

Play video content TMZ.com

Shawn Kemp spent his last night before beginning home detention enjoying the sights and sounds of a Lil Wayne concert.

TMZ Sports has learned the former NBA superstar -- who was just ordered to 30 days of electronic home monitoring for firing a gun during a 2023 parking lot dispute -- hit Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday to get down at "The Carter VI" tour.

He didn't seem like a guy too concerned about the sentence he was getting set to serve -- as video we obtained showed him vibing to Weezy's tunes.

Check it out, the former Seattle SuperSonics hooper danced as Wayne did his thing on stage ... and ex-hooper even got a bit cozy with a pal nearby.

Unfortunately for the 55-year-old, Kemp's next few weeks won't be as thrilling ... as he formally enrolled in an electronic home monitoring program on Thursday.

Play video content MARCH 2023 TMZSports.com

Kemp, of course, was hit with the 30-day EHM punishment after cops said he fired a gun at two men who he believed had stolen some of his items -- including a phone.