Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shawn Kemp Hits Lil Wayne Concert Night Before Beginning Home Detention

Shawn Kemp Hits Weezy Concert ... Lil Bit Of Fun Before Home Detention!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
090425_shawn_kemp_kal_v2
CAUGHT AT CONCERT!!!
TMZ.com

Shawn Kemp spent his last night before beginning home detention enjoying the sights and sounds of a Lil Wayne concert.

TMZ Sports has learned the former NBA superstar -- who was just ordered to 30 days of electronic home monitoring for firing a gun during a 2023 parking lot dispute -- hit Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday to get down at "The Carter VI" tour.

shawn-kemp-1-09-05-2025

He didn't seem like a guy too concerned about the sentence he was getting set to serve -- as video we obtained showed him vibing to Weezy's tunes.

Check it out, the former Seattle SuperSonics hooper danced as Wayne did his thing on stage ... and ex-hooper even got a bit cozy with a pal nearby.

Unfortunately for the 55-year-old, Kemp's next few weeks won't be as thrilling ... as he formally enrolled in an electronic home monitoring program on Thursday.

030823_shawn_kemp_kal MARCH 2023
BEFORE THE ARREST
TMZSports.com

Kemp, of course, was hit with the 30-day EHM punishment after cops said he fired a gun at two men who he believed had stolen some of his items -- including a phone.

Kemp -- who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree in the case -- was also ordered to 12 months of community custody and 240 hours of community service.

Related articles