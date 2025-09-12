Phaedra Parks Makes Case for Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3,' Open To Showering on Stream

Play video content TMZ.com

Kai Cenat still has plenty of days left on his Mafiathon 3 stream-a-thon -- and Phaedra Parks wants all the way in!!!

TMZ caught up with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star at LAX on Friday and had a spirited chat about the burgeoning world of streaming.

Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian are just a handful of celebs Kai has convened with so far, and Phaedra campaigns to the AMP boss that it's her time to shine on stream!!!

Phaedra's been a TV stalwart for years but tells us she's open to going live 24/7 ... even if it happens to be in the buff. Don't sweat it, she's confident she has the body to flaunt for millions of randoms in the chat.