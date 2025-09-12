Phaedra Parks Makes Case for Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3,' Open To Showering on Stream
Phaedra Parks Tag Me In The Mafiathon, Kai!!!
Kai Cenat still has plenty of days left on his Mafiathon 3 stream-a-thon -- and Phaedra Parks wants all the way in!!!
TMZ caught up with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star at LAX on Friday and had a spirited chat about the burgeoning world of streaming.
Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian are just a handful of celebs Kai has convened with so far, and Phaedra campaigns to the AMP boss that it's her time to shine on stream!!!
Phaedra's been a TV stalwart for years but tells us she's open to going live 24/7 ... even if it happens to be in the buff. Don't sweat it, she's confident she has the body to flaunt for millions of randoms in the chat.
And just know Phaedra's stream will be nothing short of glamorous!!!