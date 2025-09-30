Marshawn Lynch Shoots Dice With Fans At Dodi x Originals Cannabis Launch

Play video content TMZ.com

Marshawn Lynch is now up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but in the meantime, the iconic running back is huddling around a new business venture -- his own weed brand!!!

TMZ obtained video of Mr. Beast Mode connecting with actor Anthony Anderson and fans at the Dodi launch inside long-standing cannabis brand's Originals Family Farms' flagship facility in South Los Angeles on September 27.

The football legend was in high spirits, even shooting dice with a few fans ... that's probably because his newly minted stash is cultivated, manufactured, and distributed by Originals!!!

Originals have paired with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Chris Brown, to Ice Cube to Xzibit and snagged dozens of awards in the brand's near 20-year history.

Their collab with Marshawn launched with 3 exclusive strains ... Beast Berry, Milk & Cookies and Charlie OG, and is already set to enter the national cannabis conventions.

We're told, in fact, that Dodi will be expanding into more than 180 stores that Originals currently services throughout the upcoming holiday season.

