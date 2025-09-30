Method Man Says COVID-Era Album With Havoc Is Still Being Released

Play video content TMZ.com

Method Man and Havoc of Mobb Deep fame started collabing on an album before it got stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the Wu-Tang legend says work on the record is heating back up again!

TMZ interviewed Meth about the project and the hip hop legend told us he needed to tinker with the tunes a bit, so it never initially came out after it was plugged for release some time between 2019-2020 around the time of the pandemic.

Now, Meth has a well-timed update with the project set to be released soon -- and Meth and his team are currently boosting the track list!

Meth's revelation arrives perfectly for Mobb Deep fans ... as the rap group is set to release their 9th studio album, "Infinite," on October 10, through Nas' Mass Appeal Records.

The album will mark the group's first release in over a decade -- and the first posthumous MB album since Albert "Prodigy" Johnson's 2017 death.

Method Man compares Havoc's production prowess to that of Wu-Tang Clan's RZA -- as in, they've both mastered the art of sound. He's rapped over Hav's production in the past to dynamite results, so the lengthy delay speaks to the kind of quality fans have grown to anticipate.

Their working album title is "Dirty P," which pays homage to both Prodigy and late original Wu-Tang Clan member, Russell "Ol' Dirty Bastard" Jones.