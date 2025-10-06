Rolling Ray Cause of Death Revealed a Month After Sudden Passing

Rolling Ray's sudden death shocked his massive social media following back in September, and for good reason ... the influencer died from natural causes just a few days before his 29th birthday.

Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Ray's organic death with People on Monday ... the social media star had been suffering from declining health for more than a year, battling both pneumonia and a blood infection.

Ray was in a wheelchair for the bulk of his life, after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a toddler, but he was able to sell his personality to the world -- and Zeus Network.

