Andra Day & Ex-Manager Suing Each Other for Six Figures in Missing Royalties

Andra Day's former management team is suing her for $850K for breach of contract ... but the "Rise Up" singer is barking back with a suit of her own, claiming it's HER who's owed a ton of money!!!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Andra is suing Jeffrey Evans and his companies -- Buskin’ LLC and BassLine Management -- for allegedly misappropriating her funds and living large on her dime.

Andra claims Evans retained $600,000 meant for her debut album recording from Warner Bros. Records in 2015, failed to separate her publishing income in a separate account from other money, and extravagantly traveled around with her footing the bill.

The suit claims the misconduct has been going on for 14 years after Andra was introduced to Evans through Stevie Wonder's wife and signed a deal with Buskin in 2011.

In March 2025, Andra says she sent an official notice terminating their deal and said she intended to sue for breach of contract to Buskin, claiming she was owed $1,599,903.98.

And now she's followed through with the actual lawsuit.

In Evans' filing, he claimed his companies provided Andra annual financial statements outlining the flow of money, insisting they paid her more than the amounts required under the contract and claiming they were the ones owed around $850,000.