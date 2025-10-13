Lions' Brian Branch Suspended One Game For Hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster

UPDATE

3:15 PM PT -- Brian Branch is reportedly appealing the suspension.

Brian Branch has just been suspended for starting that wild brawl after the Chiefs vs. Lions game on Sunday night.

The league announced on Monday it was banning the Detroit star for one contest without pay ... calling his actions, "aggressive" and "entirely unwarranted."

Loser energy from Brian Branch. Every post-game players shake hands and give respect to their opponents



Ignoring Patrick Mahomes is petty but isn't a big deal, smacking Juju Smith-Schuster is RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/LAuj7Dd1Lh — Dalton Feely (@dfeely14) October 13, 2025 @dfeely14

It's not yet clear if Branch has plans to appeal, though the NFL stated it is an option on the table for the 23-year-old.

Branch, as you know, ignited the melee just seconds after Detroit fell to the Chiefs, 30-17, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The safety smacked JuJu Smith-Schuster in the mouth after getting upset over a block that occurred earlier in the evening.

The two tussled on the field for several moments before players on both sides broke things up.