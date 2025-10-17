Beyoncé Spotted Shopping in Qatar While Wearing Hijab

Beyoncé and the girls "Run the World" ... and, right now she's traveling all the way around it ... 'cause she was just spotted shopping at a Yves St. Laurent in Qatar!

The singer-songwriter tried to keep a low profile in a mall Thursday -- darn-near impossible to do when you're a Queen -- tossing on an all-black outfit with a traditional headscarf.

It seems Bey mainly just did some window shopping ... she wasn't carrying any bags as she walked out of YSL ... though we'd guess she probably has someone to carry the load for her when she goes on a spree.

As you know ... Beyoncé's tour ended in Las Vegas in July -- so, she's got some free time on her hands.

BTW ... though not spotted with Jay-Z at the mall, we know this is a couple's trip -- 'cause the National Museum of Qatar posted photos of him walking around the museum on Instagram Thursday.

Bey did take a moment earlier this week to pay tribute to the late singer D'Angelo ... sharing a heartfelt post, with a powerful, "We will never forget you."