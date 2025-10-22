Joey Fatone Joins TMZ Sports Live Stream, Offers Bad Bunny SB Halftime Show Advice

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joey Fatone offered up some great advice to Bad Bunny this week ... and he did it all while on the TMZ Sports Live Stream!!

The *NSYNC band member joined Edward Lewis, Lucas Widman and the rest of the newsroom guys and gals on Monday to talk music, sports ... and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Fatone said he really liked the NFL's pick for SB LX -- explaining that while he knows the Bad Bunny selection divided some people, he's actually in favor of the Big Game rotating performers from all kinds of genres.

"Nobody's crying and complaining that pop music ain't out there right now, like, 'Why isn't a boy band out there?'" he said. "You know what I'm saying? I think it's just different styles, different times, different years. So, this year, it's Bad Bunny. Maybe next year? Who knows?"

Fatone, of course, has all kinds of experience performing at NFL games. In addition to entertaining the masses at Levi's Stadium this past Sunday during the 49ers vs. Falcons tilt, he and *NSYNC rocked Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl XXXV's break back in 2001.

Fatone said if he were giving Benito some tips on how to handle it all ... his first one would be simple -- "have fun!!"

"I would tell him just enjoy it and embrace it," he said. "Because it does go by so fast. All the preparation, all the rehearsals. Everything just boils down to those few minutes -- not a whole lot of time, and it's just one big blast to see how much performance you can do to wow everybody."