Katee Sackhoff Says She Lost So Much Weight For Show She Stopped Getting Period

Katee Sackhoff says sometimes she's taken her body transformation too far in her work ... including once when she completely stopped menstruating.

The actress sat down for a conversation on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in an episode published Saturday ... and, she talked about changing her physical appearance to more precisely embody a character.

She specifically highlights her weight loss for the Netflix show "Another Life" -- which ran from 2019 to 2021 -- explaining her character comes out of cyrosleep at the start ... and, she wanted to look gaunt and dehydrated in the initial scenes.

Sackhoff says she grinded to put on a bunch of muscle -- getting lean and fit -- before changing her intake to around 1,500 calories a day.

Katee says the trick worked, and her weight took a nosedive ... but, it proved to be too much -- 'cause Sackhoff says she straight-up stopped getting her period.

At that moment, Katee says she knew she went too far ... and, she was happy to put the weight back on as the series progressed and it made sense for her character to do so.

Sackhoff is far from the only actor to take on physical transformation like this for roles ... Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rooney Mara are just a few notable examples of stars who have cut weight for parts.