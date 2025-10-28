Juvenile Shares Fav Highlight of Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz At ComplexCon

Play video content TMZ.com

Juvenile was front and center at the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon, telling TMZ Hip Hop that his shining moment was performing his classic dance burner, "Slow Motion!!!"

We caught up with Juve The Great at Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" booth inside ComplexCon, and the Louisiana rap legend says playing his New Orleans big brass sound for the Vegas crowd was a real treat -- mainly because he was able to memorialize his late homie, rapper Soulja Slim.

Juvenile and Slim topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Slow Motion" back in 2004 -- several months after Slim was murdered, making their collaboration even more historic. As you know, Slim was fatally shot in New Orleans by a gunman still at large.