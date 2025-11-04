Bass Pro Shops Brawl Allegedly Sparked by Man Taking Too Long in Restroom

Bass Pro Shops brawlers got into a stink over a guy allegedly taking too long in the bathroom ... leading to the the s*** hitting the fan!

The rumble went down this past Saturday in Odessa, Texas ... and according to the police report -- obtained by TMZ -- the clash was caused by one guy accusing another guy of hogging the restroom.

Who the heck fights at a Bass Pro Shop?



Come on Odessa 🫣 pic.twitter.com/yNM63QQ390 — Facts About Texas (@FactsAboutTexas) November 2, 2025 @FactsAboutTexas

The man told cops his wife and child were waiting to use the bathroom ... and when the guy finally came out, he told him he'd been taking too long and there were people waiting.

Cops say one of the men told them the tiff escalated ... with others getting involved, and the group eventually went outside -- but then came back into the store to throw down.

Fortunately, it looks like no one got wiped out -- but it did get messy ... with cops saying they observed one person with a bloody nose and another with a red mark on their chest.