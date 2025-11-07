Maxo Kream Texas Traffic Stop Case Dismissed, Strikes Deal With Prosecutors

Rapper Maxo Kream can get back to rolling in peace ... he cut a deal with prosecutors and got the criminal case against him stemming from a traffic stop in Texas last July dropped!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained docs signed by a judge on Friday, Nov. 7, showing the case has been dismissed ... thanks to a deal with prosecutors arranged by his legal team.

Maxo had been charged with unlawful carrying of guns by a registered gang member after police say they found 2 in the vehicle on July 7 ... but now the case has been dropped in exchange for the rapper forfeiting the guns and agreeing to some community service and a gun safety class.

We broke the story ... police also accused Maxo of taking off when they initially got out of the car after pulling him over, but there was also a dispute about that.

Maxo's attorney, Carl A. Moore, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "We are thankful to the Harris County District Attorney’s office for dismissing these cases today."