Akon's Suspended License Arrest Due to Clerical Issue, Rep Claims
Akon 'Smack That' Arrest Outta Here ... Rep Claims Clerical Error Led to Cuffs
Akon never should've been arrested, his team claims ... blaming the whole misunderstanding on a records-keeping issue.
A representative for the singer-songwriter tells us Akon already paid for the suspended license which resulted in his arrest ... but, the payment wasn't entered into the system properly.
We're told this clerical error -- a big one, if true -- will be rectified by the courts at Akon's hearing in early December.
ICYMI ... Georgia's DeKalb County Sheriff's Office took Akon into custody last week for an out-of-county warrant. They booked -- taking a mug shot at the time -- and released him within six hours of the arrest.
We learned the arrest was due to a bench warrant related to driving with a suspended license. Basically, cops say they spotted Akon's car stranded in the middle of the road after his battery apparently died. Cops found out he was driving on a suspended license and issued him a citation at the scene.
The officer also noted in the report, "An illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction."