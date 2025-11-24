Xaviersobased & Ksuuvi Lead Rap Mosh Pits at L.A. Tour Stop

Play video content TMZ.com

New-gen rap rager Xaviersobased just completed the first leg of his first-ever tour in Los Angeles ... leaving fans drenched in pure pandemonium!!!

TMZ Hip Hop snagged footage of Xavier electrifying the Fonda Theatre for The Riverside Tour on Saturday night ... alongside his opening acts Ksuuvi, DJ Rennessy, and Backend.

Xavier was coming in hot with his recently released EP, "once more," and fans not only knew all the words, they opened up the floor to slam dance in the mosh pit ... and catch free shoulder rides from their homies!!!

The NYC-based rapper had plenty of help from his homies as well ... Ksuuvi and DJ Rennessy set the scene for the mosh pit and Backend hopped on stage to share his verse from the track "Fly" -- and a blunt!!!