DJ Quik's Son Facing 40 Years After 2nd Degree Murder Conviction
DJ Quik's son, David Marvin Blake Jr., has been convicted of second-degree murder, stemming from a 2022 incident that left a man dead in a Los Angeles suburb.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Blake Jr. was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle.
Prosecutors say he is now facing up to 40 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from a May 25, 2022, fight between a man named Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. and another individual on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue, near the San Gabriel River.
Authorities said Blake Jr. was posted inside a nearby car and fired multiple gunshots at Cardoza Jr. before fleeing the scene.
The 33-year-old Cardoza Jr. later died from his injuries at the hospital, and Blake Jr. was arrested the next day.
Blake Jr. -- whose 31st birthday is today -- is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2026.
We reached out to him to see if he plans on appealing the conviction ... no word back yet.