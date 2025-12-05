DJ Quik's Son Facing 40 Years After 2nd Degree Murder Conviction

DJ Quik's son, David Marvin Blake Jr., has been convicted of second-degree murder, stemming from a 2022 incident that left a man dead in a Los Angeles suburb.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Blake Jr. was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say he is now facing up to 40 years in prison.

The charges stemmed from a May 25, 2022, fight between a man named Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. and another individual on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue, near the San Gabriel River.

Play video content TMZ.com

Authorities said Blake Jr. was posted inside a nearby car and fired multiple gunshots at Cardoza Jr. before fleeing the scene.

The 33-year-old Cardoza Jr. later died from his injuries at the hospital, and Blake Jr. was arrested the next day.

Blake Jr. -- whose 31st birthday is today -- is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2026.