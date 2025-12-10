Nas Gets 1st Peek at $2 Million Hip Hop Museum in The Bronx

Play video content

Nas -- and his recently knighted Resorts World execs -- got an early bird tour of the developing hip hop museum in the South Bronx on Wednesday morning ... a $2 million investment that'll prove to be priceless in the long run for the culture!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Nas and reps from Resorts World New York City, fitted in hard hats and protective gear, in the active construction zone ... you can hear workers clanging their tools in the background as the legendary rapper gets the low-down.

So far, they're planning homages to various coasts and eras from Hip Hop's run over the past 50 years, and all the original elements will be represented throughout artistic installations.

Nas recently linked with the museum's CEO, Rocky Bucano, at the 2025 Black Tie Gala and pledged $1 million to its build.

Nas and his partners from Resorts World joined forces to up the total contributions to $2 million for the project, aiming for the best of both worlds, upholding both culture and jobs within the community that built said culture at the same time.

The group is riding on a high ... having recently won over the New York State Gaming Commission for NYC's first commercial casino in a multi-BILLION-dollar proposed expansion!!!

