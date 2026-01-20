Fetty Wap Enjoys Post-Prison Reunion With Daughter Khari, See Pic

Fetty Wap is in full doting-dad mode after getting out of prison ... reuniting with his daughter Khari -- and TMZ’s got the very first pic from their emotional reunion.

Sources close to the fam tell us Fetty spent all of last week bonding with Khari -- the daughter he shares with ex Masika -- and it’s safe to say she was over the moon to have her dad back. Fetty was also kicking it with Masika’s daughter Amari, who she shares with her late husband.

We’re told 9-year-old Khari was so happy it actually made Masika cry. The whole crew rolled up to the studio with Fetty, grabbed food, did some shopping, and Khari even met all of her siblings -- Fetty’s other kids -- for the very first time, and everybody got along great.

As we told you, Fetty and Masika settled their differences after he got out of prison ... and they were totally cool with each other all week.

Masika’s now even thinking about Fetty’s offer to move her and the kids back to New Jersey, since he’s stuck in Philly on home confinement until November.