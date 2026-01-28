Garcelle Beauvais Is Grateful Her Family Wasn't Home When She Got 'Swatted'
'RHOBH' Garcelle Beauvais Lucky My Family Wasn't Home for 'Swatting' Call
Garcelle Beauvais is still recovering after cops showed up to her Los Angeles home over the weekend ... though she's hanging on to a silver lining of the situation.
We caught up with the reality television star and actress at Poppy in West Hollywood for the "Love of a Lifetime" event Tuesday, where she was promoting her new movie "Tempted 2 Love" ... and we had to ask her about the harrowing experience.
We broke the story ... Garcelle was home alone when a ton of cops showed up to her house after they got a call from someone claiming to be Beauvais' ex. This individual allegedly told cops he was armed with a sawed-off shotgun and was at Garcelle's property.
Police arrived in force, but Garcelle apparently had no idea why they were there -- and they ultimately determined this was a "swatting" call -- when someone reports a bogus violent crime to trigger a large law enforcement response -- but it really freaked her out, as she told us on the red carpet.
Bueavais says she doesn't have a ton of information about the whole incident ... but she's just happy her family wasn't in the house when the cops showed up. Garcelle has two kids -- 18-year-old twin boys Jax and Jaid.
Little blessings, we suppose.