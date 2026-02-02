Wyclef Jean Talks Grammy Memoriam Tribute, Upcoming New Albums This Year

Play video content TMZ.com

Wyclef Jean has more than 30 years in the music industry, but by the looks of it, he's still only just getting started ... he told us he's going to release an album a month, for seven months, starting in March!

He broke the news when we caught up with him Monday at LAX. He told us the 7 projects include a hip hop album, a country album, an R&B album, a jazz album ... and 3 more he's keeping mum about.

According to the legendary producer and rapper, he wants to show music fans how so much of what we listen to today originated with him.

Wyclef said, "I don't want to sound like Little Richard, but I started a lot of this, man. I don't wanna be like, 'I started Rock 'n' Roll,' so versus me telling you that, here we go ... "

Of course, Clef was fresh off his incredible "In Memoriam" performance at the Grammys Sunday, where he was honored to pay tribute to the likes of Roberta Flack, D'Angelo and John Forté, among others.

"Shout out to Ms. Hill. She put that together," WJ said, thanking Lauryn Hill for organizing. "It was important, because at the end of the day, I just love music."