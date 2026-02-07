Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Talks Matt Stafford Statue At SoFi Stadium

Rams' Owner Stan Kroenke Stafford Statue Outside SoFi?! ... Let's Win A SB Next Year!

Could Matt Stafford be the first athlete to get a statue outside SoFi Stadium?? TMZ Sports asked the man responsible for the decision!

We saw Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke leaving the Fanatics Luncheon in San Francisco on Friday, and asked him whether his star quarterback has "earned SoFi's first statue?"

"Well, we'll see," the billionaire owner responded. "This guy's something, isn't he?"

Kroenke added, "Let's go win one next year!"

We followed up, asking if that would "seal the deal."

"We'll see," Stan again answered.

Of course, SoFi, one of the best football stadiums in the country, only opened a few years ago, in 2020 ... thus, no statues.

But, the Rams, in large part due of Stafford -- who just won the NFL's MVP award -- have been one of the most successful teams in the league.

38-year-old Stafford (happy birthday!) led the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, defeating the Bengals, 23-20. It was the second SB win overall for the organization, and their first since moving back to the City of Angels.

The Rams were arguably the best team in the NFL this season, but ultimately lost to the Seahawks on the road in the NFC Championship game.

There's talk Stafford could retire ... but, again, he's coming off an awesome year, and with the Super Bowl being played at SoFi next season, another win at home in the big game could be enough to move Kroenke from "we'll see" to "hell yes!"

