Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Talks Matt Stafford Statue At SoFi Stadium

Play video content TMZSports.com

Could Matt Stafford be the first athlete to get a statue outside SoFi Stadium?? TMZ Sports asked the man responsible for the decision!

We saw Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke leaving the Fanatics Luncheon in San Francisco on Friday, and asked him whether his star quarterback has "earned SoFi's first statue?"

"Well, we'll see," the billionaire owner responded. "This guy's something, isn't he?"

Kroenke added, "Let's go win one next year!"

Getting ready for Rams vs Lions at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4ADYnShnIu — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 14, 2025 @LATimesklein

We followed up, asking if that would "seal the deal."

"We'll see," Stan again answered.

Of course, SoFi, one of the best football stadiums in the country, only opened a few years ago, in 2020 ... thus, no statues.

But, the Rams, in large part due of Stafford -- who just won the NFL's MVP award -- have been one of the most successful teams in the league.

Incredible.



Football star Matthew Stafford brought his kids on stage to accept the MVP Award, celebrating fatherhood at the NFL Honors



View children as blessings, not burdens pic.twitter.com/ibyFs344G4 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 6, 2026 @annamlulis

38-year-old Stafford (happy birthday!) led the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, defeating the Bengals, 23-20. It was the second SB win overall for the organization, and their first since moving back to the City of Angels.

The Rams were arguably the best team in the NFL this season, but ultimately lost to the Seahawks on the road in the NFC Championship game.