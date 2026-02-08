Camille Kostek Casts Doubt On Tom Brady's Super Bowl Stance, He's A Pat For Life!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tom Brady claims he doesn't have "a dog in the fight" in this year's Super Bowl matchup ... but Camille Kostek isn't convinced ... 'cause she tells TMZ Sports she believes deep down, TB12 is pulling for his old squad!!

We caught up with Kostek outside the Tight Ends and Friends shindig in San Francisco Thursday night, where we asked her about Brady's comments, which have caught some heat from some former New England Patriots.

"I thought that was a little bizarre," Kostek said.

"Tom, Patriots Nation loves you. We have a bronze statue of you back at Gillette [Stadium]."

Kostek, who's been dating TB12's former tight end Rob Gronkowski for the last 10 years, said no matter what the GOAT is claiming, "he's a Patriots fan for life."

"He's a Patriots fan through and through. He is a Patriot. In his heart he's rooting Patriots. I don't know, but yes."

