Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Rip Ja Rule Over Plane Pillow Fight

For Tony Yayo, beef doesn't die, it just gets old ... and that was evident in his plane pillow fight with longstanding nemesis Ja Rule.

Yayo and Uncle Murda are sharing their side of the story from their recent dustup with Ja on Delta Airlines ... telling TMZ Ja Rule is capping what really went down.

The New York rappers, who just launched their own podcast together "The Real Report", say Ja wanted no smoke when he realized his worst enemies were seated right behind him in first class for a flight from SFO to JFK ... and after some jawing and pillow throwing, Ja made the smart move and ducked off the plane to catch a later flight.

Yayo says they were never scared of Ja ... and he throws in a dig about Ja's height for good measure.

The beef goes back to the early 2000s when G-Unit was at the top of the world ... and Yayo tells us he hadn't seen Ja in decades before Sunday's flight.