Ja Rule Apologizes for Mid-Flight Fight With Tony Yayo

Sorry For Tony Yayo Fight ... But He Started It!!!

Another day, another celeb apology ... this time Ja Rule is owning up to his mile-high meltdown with Tony Yayo.

The rapper dropped a statement Thursday calling his on-plane behavior "goofy" ... especially for a grown man who’s about to be a grandfather. He says he hates being taken out of his usual character, and apologized to his family, fans and business partners for the viral chaos.

That said, Ja Rule wasn’t totally waving the white flag. He gave context to the clash, making it clear he’s still a man who stands his ground -- just not one who goes around picking fights.

The remorse follows video of a heated showdown shortly after Ja boarded a Delta flight from San Francisco to NYC and ran into Yayo.

As we showed you, things escalated fast ... with JR even chucking a pillow at Yayo’s head and calling him "soft."