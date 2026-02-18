Todd Gurley Explains Why Matthew Stafford Won't Get Statue at SoFi Stadium

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Matthew Stafford ever gets honored with a statue, it shouldn't live outside SoFi Stadium ... so says former Rams star Todd Gurley ... but the former NFL running back has a good explanation.

Gurley -- who played for the Rams from 2015 to 2019 -- broke it down to TMZ Sports at the Fanatics party during Super Bowl week ... and based on chatter he's heard, it'll take a LOT for anyone to get the honor at the state-of-the-art venue in Inglewood.

"Since they share the stadium with the Chargers, if they build a statue of anyone, or they like put them in the stadium, the Chargers have that same right to do that for their player as well. So I don't think they kinda wanna do that," Gurley said. "From my understanding."

The three-time Pro Bowler said if they're planning to build one in the MVP's honor, they should consider displaying it at the Rams Village at Warner Center, a mixed-use complex where the Rams headquarters is located.

"Maybe one of them down that way because it'll be like a Rams complex," Gurley said.

Anywhere else, and Gurley, 31, says Stafford will have to do a bit more to earn a SoFi spot.

Stafford finished the season with league-leading stats, throwing for 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, but came up short in the playoffs after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win Super Bowl LX.