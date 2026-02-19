Country Singer Conner Smith Misdemeanor Citation Dropped In Fatal Car Accident

Huge break for country singer Conner Smith ... prosecutors in Tennessee withdrew the charge against him that stemmed from a fatal car accident where the truck he was driving killed a woman in a crosswalk.

The Davidson County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ they withdrew Conner's misdemeanor citation at the request of the victim's family.

Play video content Nashville DEC

Worrick G Robinson IV, attorney for Conner Smith, tells TMZ ... “This devastating accident was a profound tragedy for the family of Dot Dobbins and the larger Germantown community. Over the past several months, Conner has been grateful for the opportunity to get to know Dot’s family personally and be able to voice his deep and sincere grief. While he is grateful that this legal chapter has concluded, he will continue to steadfastly lift her family up in prayer.”

As we first reported ... Conner got hit with a misdemeanor traffic offense -- failure to yield resulting in a fatality -- back in July 2025 ... a couple weeks after he was involved in a fatal car accident.

TMZ broke the story ... Conner was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado in June 2025 when his truck struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing a Nashville street. Dobbins was in a marked crosswalk and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, but she didn't survive.