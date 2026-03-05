Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Myles Garrett Gets Apparent Break From Cop During February Traffic Stop

Myles Garrett Catches Break During Traffic Stop ... Cited For Lesser Violation

By TMZ Staff
Published
GOT OUT OF A COURT DATE
Myles Garrett's speeding ticket could've been worse -- TMZ Sports has obtained the police bodycam footage from his ninth speeding ticket (at least) in Ohio since 2017 -- with the officer citing him for a lesser speed.

In the video, Garrett is polite with the officer as she takes his information after stopping him in the northbound lane of I-71 in Wayne County. The officer even jokes with him that at one point she thought he was about to take off on her.

"Nah, not on you," Garrett said.

The officer returns to her vehicle before coming back with the citation ... but turns out 94 ultimately not what he was clocked at. He was allegedly going over 100 MPH, but she opted to cite him for a lesser offense.

If he had been hit with the over 100 MPH citation, his court appearance would've been mandatory.

Speaking of court ... the situation is already behind Garrett -- as records show he's already paid the $157 fine. We think he'll be okay without that extra dough in his pocket, especially knowing he's made over $151 million over his career.

Garrett is now just one ticket away from cracking double digits. Before last month's violation, his last speeding ticket was in August 2025, when he was caught going 100 MPH in a 60 zone.

He had a very scary accident ... when his luxury whip flipped and rolled with a female passenger in the car.

This most recent traffic stop comes as he's fresh off cheering on his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics -- where Kim took home silver in the women's halfpipe.

