Jeremih Not Participating in Upcoming B2K Tour Due to Serious Health Issue

Won't Be Able to Bump, Bump, Bump With B2K ...

Jeremih won't be hitting the road with B2K or Bow Wow after all ... because it's just been announced a health issue is going to keep him from going on tour with the crew.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to announce he's dealing with a health issue that's stopping him from embarking on the "Boys 4 Life" tour.

In a statement to TMZ, Jeremih's manager Dilla tells TMZ ... "[Jeremih's] condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor. Jeremih and his team are focused on his care and recovery and are deeply grateful for the understanding, patience, and continued support from fans, partners, and the touring team during this time."

Dilla did not clarify what medical condition is keeping Jeremih from going on tour.

Bow Wow alluded to Jeremih stepping away from the tour subtly a few days ago ... when he shared a flyer for the tour which excluded Jeremih's name.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The rapper also bashed people for not working hard enough on the tour in a separate post on social media ... it's unclear to whom he was referring.

Play video content TMZ.com