Champion Boxer Jai Opetaia Ready To Make Statement In Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

One of boxing’s most dangerous cruiserweights is stepping into Dana White’s new promotion -- and Jai Opetaia plans to make a statement.

The undefeated Australian star will make his Zuffa Boxing debut at The Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday against Brandon Glanton, with the inaugural cruiserweight title on the line.

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) tells TMZ Sports he's looking to reaffirm his status as the best fighter in the 200-pound division.

“There was a lot of noise when I signed,” Opetaia said. “But to be the first to fight for a ZUFFA belt, I'm proud to do that.”

Despite the attention surrounding White’s new venture into boxing, Opetaia says the grind behind the scenes hasn’t changed.

“We've signed a new contract, but we still do the same work,” he said. “We're in the trenches every day -- training hard, sparring, getting punched in the head, punching people in the head. Blood, sweat and tears.”

Preparing for the fight has meant major sacrifices. The champ says he’s spent nearly two months away from home during camp ... and there's a balancing act that comes with being a modern fighter -- juggling brutal training with constant media obligations.

“Not only do I have to train my ass off and be the best fighter in the world, I’ve got to sing and dance and do interviews and try to be sellable,” he said. “It’s a weird balance.”

Once the bell rings, though, none of that matters. He knows Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) will be a serious test.

“He’s strong, he’s fit, he’s durable, and he just keeps coming forward,” Opetaia said. “Minimal mistakes will win this fight.”

And Opetaia made it clear he understands the risks that come with the sport.

“I’m ready to die,” he said. “I live and die by the sword. This is my life.”