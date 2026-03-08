Winner of Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ Charged With Child Rape

Paul Preece Jr. -- the winner of the first season of Netflix's nature survival competition show "Outlast" -- is facing serious criminal charges in Tennessee, including alleged rape of a child ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to jail records, seen by TMZ, Preece was arrested in Knox County on March 6 and charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape of a child.

The case stems from a capias warrant, though further details about the allegations have not yet been publicly released.

On "Outlast," contestants form teams and compete to survive in the Alaskan wilderness for a $1 million prize. During the show's first season in 2023, Preece split the winnings with fellow Charlie Camp members Seth Lueker and Nick Radner.