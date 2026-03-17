Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Won't Call Meghan Markle Without a Lawyer: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's time in Hollywood has been anything but a fairytale ... their partnership with Netflix seems to be going so poorly that co-CEO Ted Sarandos reportedly won't even talk to Meghan on the phone without a lawyer.

Variety reports two sources say Ted insists on having legal representation present if he were to jump on a call with Meghan ... although, both a Netflix spokesperson and a Sussex attorney have denied this claim.

Lawyer Michael J. Klump told Variety ... "This is blatantly false. In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers."

Variety's sources were reportedly unclear as to whether Ted was joking or not ... but a Netflix insider told the publication that after the lackluster numbers brought in by the couple's projects, mixed with their rumored objectionable bedside manner ... "The mood in the building is 'We're done.'"

Seems to check out ... earlier this month, Netflix divested from Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched about a year ago.